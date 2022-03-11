Estonian PM warns hard times lie ahead but ‘freedom is priceless’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

European leaders have to be “honest” with their citizens about the negative effects that EU sanctions against Russia might bring upon people’s daily life, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in an interview with Euronews, warning that “hard times lie ahead.”

“One could say that gas might be expensive, but freedom is priceless,” the prime minister said.

“I’m coming from a country where we didn’t have freedom. I was born in Soviet Union. I know very well what it means. It is said that you understand the value of freedom [until] it’s taken from you,” she added.

“It’s going to be hard and we have to be honest with our citizens, as well, that the hard times lie ahead. And so far, our discussions in the European Union have been focussed on targeting the war machine of Putin and not hurting the people so much because we also need the people’s support behind the decisions. And, if it is for the people something that they can’t tolerate, it’s also hard to keep the sanctions up.”

The prime minister said the unity and speed with which the sanctions have been slapped on Russia surprised both Putin and the world because the EU “has not been a particularly nimble organisation.”

“The sanctions are hurting, but we also need strategic patience in order for the sanctions to kick in and really have their effect,” she underlined.

Kallas spoke with Euronews right before heading to an informal meeting of EU leaders hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in the Palace of Versailles.

Photo – Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

