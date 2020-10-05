Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
EU accuses Italian food company of cartel behaviour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Food company Conserve Italia has run a cartel to distort competition in canned vegetables in the European Union, breaking EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said on Monday in a preliminary funding and sending a statement of objections.

The Commission said it had informed Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola and its subsidiary Conserves France SA – together known as Conserve Italia – of its preliminary finding that were guilty of “colluding to distort competition in the market for canned vegetables in the European Economic Area”.

The investigation follows a 2019 decision to impose a fine of more than 30 million euros ($35.26 million) on French and Dutch firms who also ran a cartel for canned vegetables in the European Union.

($1 = 0.8508 euros) 
