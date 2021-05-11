Reading Time: < 1 minute

Find out the latest events in the European Union for the week 11 May until the 14 May:

Tuesday 11 May: European Parliament meets to discuss protection to journalists

Wednesday 12 May: Debate on Artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of journalism: “Will AI take hold of the 4th estate?” at the European Parliament

Thursday 13 May: Commissioner Vĕra Jourová speaks at Digital Czechia conference

Friday 14 May: Official presentation of the Atlantic Centre, a multinational initiative led by Portugal and dealing with security analysis, dialogue, and capacity building focusing on the whole of the Atlantic.