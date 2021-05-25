Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tuesday 25 May: Conference on a European approach on housing policies

Wednesday 26 May: EP President David Sassoli will address the special European Council meeting on Monday at 19:00, where EU leaders will discuss the response to COVID-19, climate change, relations with Russia and with the UK, and will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 10:00.

Thursday 27 May: EU agriculture ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss the CAP reform package, studies on agri-food techniques, organic farming and the EU’s priorities for the UN Food Systems Summit.

Friday 28 May: The Environment Committee will respond to the Commission’s new EU biodiversity strategy, which incorporates MEPs’ proposal on establishing protected areas for at least 30% of EU land and sea area.