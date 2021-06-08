Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the events set to take place in the European Union institutions for the week 8-11 June:

Tuesday 8 June: MEPs are set to debate and vote on the new 2030 EU Biodiversity Strategy.

Wednesday 09 June: MEPs will vote on whether the EU should ask the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, following a debate during the May session (vote Wednesday, results Thursday).

Thursday 10 June: EU environment ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss climate change adaptation, batteries and waste batteries, and zero pollution.

Friday 11 June: The European Commission funded MoveS network (Free movement and social security coordination) will organise a seminar in Paris, France that will focus on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on free movement of workers in the EU