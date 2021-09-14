Reading Time: < 1 minute

This week, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address

14 September: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Slovenia, the Centre for Creativity operating under the auspices of the Museum of Architecture and Design, and the Union for the Mediterranean and the European Creative Business Network are holding a three-day conference under the umbrella title of “Future Unlocked!”.

15 September: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presents her State of the Union address

16 September: Webinar on a Europe-wide train ticketing system

17 September: The European Citizens’ Panels will kick off their discussions with the first 200-citizen meeting between Friday and Sunday in Strasbourg.