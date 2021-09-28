Reading Time: < 1 minute



This week, research ministers are invited to approve conclusions on a global approach to research and innovation; the Commission holds conferences on global tax avoidance and tax evasion, energy efficiency, global food emissions and climate change

Tuesday 28 September – The Joint research centre (JRC) of the European Commission is organising a high-level conference on the fiscal and distributional consequences of global tax avoidance and tax evasion, in partnership with the EU tax observatory and DG TAXUD.

Wednesday 29 September – Ministers responsible for internal market and industry will have a policy debate on the implementation of the updated new industrial strategy for Europe, with a focus on the ‘Fit for 55’ package from an industrial perspective.

Thursday 30 September- conference will address the use of space technologies in solving the worlds greatest challenges, such as climate change. It will tackle the green recovery, new digital solutions and the economic development opportunities that the space segment offers.

Friday 01 October – An international conference to present achievements, initiatives, policy solutions and examples of best practice from Slovenia and the EU in the field of smart villages, especially in the context of the discussions on the ‘Long-term vision for rural areas’ of the European Commission.