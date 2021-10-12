Reading Time: < 1 minute



Here are the main events going on in the EU this week

Tuesday 12 October- Fundamental rights forum 2021

Wednesday 13 October- a Civil Liberties Committee delegation will travel to Ljubljana to assess the situation regarding the rule of law and media freedom in the country.

Thursday 14 October – the Civil Liberties and the Legal Affairs committees will propose measures to strengthen media freedom and pluralism in the EU by curbing the phenomenon of vexatious lawsuits designed to silence journalists, NGOs and civil society. Parliament’s proposals will feed into the upcoming Commission initiatives against SLAPPs. The Daphne Caruana Galizia prize will also be awarded for the first time.

Friday 15 October – Ministers will hold a policy debate about the future of the European Semester.