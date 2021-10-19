Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are this week’s events in the EU:

Tuesday 19 October: The European Parliament plenary session takes place. Parliament will debate the recent ruling of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Wednesday 20 October: ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, MEPs are set to push for accelerated climate action worldwide and for the EU to remain a world leader in fighting climate change

Thursday 21 October: EU leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss COVID-19, digital transformation, energy prices, migration and external relations during the Council meeting

Friday 22 October: following the selection of the 80 representatives of the European Citizens’ Panels, the Plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe will meet in its full composition. Discussions will revolve around the first impressions of the panellists, as well as the ideas submitted so far to the Multilingual Digital Platform