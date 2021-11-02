Reading Time: < 1 minute

This are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council

Tuesday 02 November: MEPs on the Civil Liberties Committee will travel to Athens and Samos to assess the situation on the ground of migrants and asylum-seekers and exchange views with Greek authorities, representatives of EU institutions and agencies, and NGOs.

Wednesday 03 November: the Women’s Rights Committee will send a delegation to Iceland to gather information on a law that requires companies and institutions with more than 25 employees to prove that they pay men and women equally for a job of equal value.

Thursday 04 November: The 3rd Crypto Asset Lab conference welcomes original works on all aspects of bitcoin and crypto assets, with a special interest in investment, banking, finance, monetary economics, and regulation.

Friday 05 November: the second round of the four European Citizens’ Panels is set to begin, this time only online.