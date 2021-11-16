Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here is the week ahead at the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission:

Tuesday 16 November: Just Transition meeting: The Just Transition Platform aims to assist all stakeholders in using the support provided by the Just Transition Mechanism, including the Just Transition Fund.

Wednesday 17 November: In parallel to the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU, the European Commission’s Joint research centre (JRC) and Area science park will jointly organise a hybrid conference on technology transfer, taking place on 17-19 November 2021 in Trieste and online.

Thursday 18 November: MEPs on the Civil Liberties Committee will discuss a draft report calling on the Commission to propose rules on national schemes granting citizenship or residence rights to non-EU nationals in exchange for investment

Friday 19 November: The second round of the European Citizens’ Panels continues online.