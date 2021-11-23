Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council

Tuesday 23 November: Energy poverty advisory hub launch event 2021 by the European Commission

Wednesday 24 November: CONCORDi 2021, the biennial European conference on corporate R&D and innovation takes place. The Conference aims to identify the research, business and policy challenges in this area for the decade to come, and to provide guidance to the EU industrial research and innovation policy agenda.

Thursday 25 November: The Publications Office of the EU is organising the 1st online EU Open Data Days.

Friday 26 November: Ministers responsible for research and space are expected to adopt conclusions on the future governance of the European Research Area (ERA).