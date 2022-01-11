Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council

11 January: The Permanent Representatives Committee or ‘Coreper’ meets to discuss the work of the Council of the EU. It consists of the Member States’ ambassadors to the EU (‘Permanent Representatives’) and is chaired by the Member State which holds the Council Presidency.

12 January: The second meeting of Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) takes place

13 January: Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety meets to discuss the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure.

14 January: Vice-President Schinas delivers via videoconference a lecture at the US Naval College

15 January: Mr Frans Timmermans in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: participates at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly