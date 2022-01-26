Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European institutions:

Tuesday 25 January: General Affairs Council in Brussels where the French presidency will present its priorities for the semester.

Wednesday 26 January: Continuation of the Universities for the Future of Europe forum. The Universities for the Future of Europe Forum will be an opportunity to highlight the role of universities in the European Union of the future and their contribution to its construction.

Thursday 27 January: Parliament organises a special plenary meeting in Brussels on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, 77 years after the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp was liberated on 27 January 1945.

Friday 28 January: The European Commission relaunched its public consultation on the subject of EU economic governance in October 2021.