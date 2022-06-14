Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here are the latest events at the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission

15 June: The Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) met on 12 June in Geneva, in the margins of the WTO ministerial conference, to define the EU’s position. The Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) will meet again at the end of the WTO ministerial conference. Its meeting will focus in particular on the reform of the WTO, the WTO’s pandemic response, the fisheries subsidies negotiations, agriculture and food security and the extension of the e-commerce moratorium. All of this will be in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

16 June: Meeting of the European Judicial Network (EJN), which aims to facilitate judicial cooperation in criminal matters between Member States of the European Union, especially regarding forms of serious crime.

17 June: Economy and finance ministers will complete several steps in the procedure to allow Croatia to join the euro area: they will discuss Croatia’s convergence report and they will adopt the recommendation by the euro area member states to the Council on the adoption of the euro by HR on 1 January 2023.

18 June: Economy and finance ministers will discuss the economic and financial aspects of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.