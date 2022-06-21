Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission:

21 June: Ministers will prepare the agenda of the upcoming European Council of 23 and 24 June, where EU leaders are to address the situation in Ukraine, discuss the economic situation, set out the way forward on the Conference on the Future of Europe and hold a strategic discussion on EU relations with partners in Europe.

22 June: MEPs will vote on three draft laws that are part of the “Fit For 55” package – the Revision of the Emissions Trading System, the Social Climate Fund and the Carbon Border Adjustment Fund – following their postponement during the previous session.

23 June: Parliament will debate and vote on an agreement with EU governments to refill Europe’s strategic gas reserves more quickly before winter, to ensure households and businesses have enough gas for the next heating season.

24 June: EU leaders will address the situation in Ukraine, discuss the economic situation, set out the way forward on the Conference on the Future of Europe and hold a strategic discussion on the European Union’s relations with its partners in Europe.