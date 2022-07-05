Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events at the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission:

5 June:Digital Services Package: Parliament will hold the final vote on the new Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA), the landmark EU digital rules that oblige online companies to protect users from illegal content, increase accountability and limit the market power of tech giants. A press conference will take place on Tuesday at 14.00.

6 June: MEPs will decide whether to veto the Commission’s proposal to classify nuclear and gas energy as transitional activities contributing to climate change mitigation. If an absolute majority of MEPs objects to the Commission’s plan, it will have to withdraw or amend it. (debate Tuesday, vote Wednesday)

7 June: MEPs will debate the results of the 23-24 June EU summit with European Council President Charles Michel and Commission Vice-President Sefcovic.

8 June: MEPs will debate and vote on new rules that aim to increase the uptake of sustainable fuels by aircraft operators and EU airports to cut emissions from aviation and help Europe become climate neutral by 2050. (debate and vote)