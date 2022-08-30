Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here are the latest events at the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council:

30 August: On 30 and 31 August, Prague will host a Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers, so named after the place where the first such meeting took place in 1974. European ministers will be discussing two main topics: the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the EU’s relations with Africa.

31 August: At a time when the people of Ukraine are bravely defending their country against Vladimir Putin’s aggression, the conference will feature a special “Forum for Ukraine” where participants will address the post-war future of Ukraine at the heart of the European and global democratic community.

01 September: In a public hearing on 1 September 2022, Members of the European Parliament and a number of distinguished panelists will discuss the perspectives for EU – Indo-Pacific trade relations about one year after the publication of the EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and two months after the EP adopted a report on Indo-Pacific strategy in the area of trade and investment.

02 September: European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has an official visit to Portugal, meeting with female Olympic athletes, speaker of national assembly, and town hall meeting with young people.