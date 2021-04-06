Reading Time: < 1 minute

This is what’s happening in Brussels in the week ahead. There are no events at the European Parliament this week, since it is Easter break.

Tuesday 6 April: Helena Dalli delivers a keynote speech via a videoconference at the high-level conference on violence against women under the Portuguese Presidency the Council of the European Union

Wednesday 7 April: Commissioner Gentiloni participates via videoconference in G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting

Thursday 8 April: Ms Mariya Gabriel participates in a webinar on cultural heritage on 7 Most endangered Programme

Friday 9 April: Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers an opening speech in Sofia, Bulgaria, at the Opening of the European Taekwondo Championship

