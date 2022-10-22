EU approves €1bn funding package for Malta / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 22 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EU approves €1bn funding package for Malta

The European Commission has greenlighting Malta’s national programme providing for a budget of €1,081 million from various EU funds, namely the European Regional Development Fund, the Cohesion Fund and the Just Transition Fund for the 2021–2027 financial period. Government, in agreement with Brussels, has pledged to use the monies to strengthen national investments in areas of significant importance in the socio-economic development of the country. Various allocations will be made for digitalisation, research and innovation, business growth, energy and the environment, transport, education and health as well as Gozo’s accessibility. (Times of Malta)

PM welcomes EU agreement on lower energy prices

European Leaders have agreed to lower energy prices, to guarantee the supply of energy and to continue decreasing dependence on Russian energy supplies. In comments to the national broadcaster at the end of a two-day summit in Brussels, PM Robert Abela said this agreement will help the country to reduce its expenditure on energy subsidies, adding that the decisions reflect the provisions made by the Government over recent months. Abela argued that the important aim is to protect the community and the commercial sector. It will also be a strategy of stability to be discussed in next Monday’s Budget to create peace of mind. (TVM News)

Two children die in Malta’s SAR

Two children have lost their live in Malta’s search and rescue area on Friday, the Italian Coast Guard said. In a statement, the Lampedusa Coast Guard said that it received a distress call from a Tunisian fishing boat on Friday morning in regards to a boat carrying some 38 asylum seekers in Malta’s SAR. In agreement with the Maltese authorities – who coordinated the dispatch – an Italian patrol boat was sent to the scene and recovered 38 migrants, some of whom had already been rescued by the fishing boat, including the lifeless bodies of two minors. (Newsbook)

