EU calls for “return to normality” for institutions in Tunisia

The European Union said it was following developments in Tunisia closely and called for a return to normal in the functioning of democratic institutions on Tuesday (July 27) after the country’s president ousted the government and froze parliament with help from the army.

Spokesperson Nabila Massrali told a news briefing that “the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights” had to be preserved, quoting from a statement by for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Massrali added Borrell had spoken to Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi and was conducting consultations with EU foreign ministers.

“The situation is unfolding. It has been 24 hours. What we are trying to do is we follow the situation,” she said.

Tunisia faced its worst crisis in a decade of democracy after President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze parliament with help from the army in a move denounced as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

It follows months of deadlock and disputes pitting Saied, a political independent, against Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and a fragmented parliament as Tunisia has descended deeper into an economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

via Reuters