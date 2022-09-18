EU calls for tribunal over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Union presidency has called for an international tribunal over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The call, from the Czech Republic which currently holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, came after the discovery of hundreds of graves in Izyum, a town recently liberated by Ukrainian troops.

Many are said to be civilians, women and children among them.

“We stand for the punishment of all war criminals,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

Ukraine says it believes war crimes have been committed in Izyum, where 59 bodies have been exhumed so far – with more expected from the graves in a forest at the edge of the city.

“In the 21st Century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent,” Mr Lipavsky said.

“We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals,” he said.

“I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal that will prosecute the crime of aggression.”

The discovery of the burial sites came as Ukrainian troops continue their counter-offensive in the country’s north-east, after successfully recapturing territory from Russia in recent days.

Photo – A cross with the insciption “AFU 17 bodies from the morgue of Izyum” near the mass grave of Ukrainian servicemen in Izyum, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

