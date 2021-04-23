EU clears 100 mln euro French aid for Brexit-hit fisheries sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

EU state aid regulators approved on Friday 100 million euros ($120.6 million) in French aid for the country’s fisheries sector hit by Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc and the subsequent cut in France’s fishing quota.

The state support is available via three schemes. One will partially compensate vessels forced to remain idle due to the quota reductions or barred from accessing UK waters or other third country waters due to Brexit. It will run from January to June and may be extended until the end of this year.

The second scheme will compensate part of the loss of revenues suffered by the French fishing fleet while the third scheme targets French fishmongers. “The fisheries sector is one of the most affected by Brexit, requiring fishermen and downstream market operators in affected member states to re-organise and adapt to the new situation,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Photo: EC – Audiovisual Service

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...