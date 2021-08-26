EU Commission warns negative changes to UK data rules may jeopardise data deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission said on Thursday it was monitoring closely proposed changes to Britain’s data laws and warned that negative developments could lead to the suspension or termination of a data deal with the 27-country European Union.

“In case of problematic developments that negatively affect the level of protection, the adequacy decision can be suspended, terminated or amended at any time by the Commission,” a Commission spokesperson told a daily news conference.

UK digital minister Oliver Dowden said earlier on Thursday the government aims to reform UK data laws so that they are based on common sense and not box ticking.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT