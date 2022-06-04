EU Commissioner aims to present stability pact reform after summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TRENTO, Italy, June 4 (Reuters) – EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni aims to present a reform of the eurozone stability pact after the summer, adding the new rules would likely envisage country-specific debt targets.

Speaking at an event in Italy, Gentiloni said that the Commission wants to make the reformed borrowing limits “less abstract and rigid”.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed last month they would gradually shift their fiscal policies from supportive this year to neutral in 2023.

European Union countries will be allowed to use money coming from the EU recovery fund, created to support post-pandemic economic growth, to boost their liquefied natural gas capacity (LNG), EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU countries have been scrambling to cut their dependence on Russian gas imports.

Building new infrastructure to import additional liquefied natural gas is part of the EU strategy.