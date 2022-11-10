EU Commission’s fiscal rules plan a good basis for negotiations, Spanish minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday the proposal for new fiscal rules made by the European Commission was a good basis to start negotiations.

“The proposal presented by the European Commission is a good basis to start working on, it’s balanced and responds to the paper Spain had presented with the Netherlands,” Calvino said in an interview with radio station RNE.

She added the data for October showed the Spanish economy was doing well so far in the fourth quarter and was on track to reach the government’s target.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona)

Photo: Spanish Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Affairs, Nadia Calvino, EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

