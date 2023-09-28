EU court imposes 32 mln euro fine on Britain for pleasure boat fuel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) – The European Union’s Court of Justice imposed on Thursday a 32 million-euro ($33.6 million) fine on Britain, arguing the UK had failed to prohibit using marked fuel in private pleasure boats within a time limit set by the European Commission.

“The United Kingdom did not comply with the judgment establishing the infringement until after the court proceedings were brought, after a period of almost three years,” the Luxembourg-based court, Europe’s top, said in a ruling.

($1 = 0.9514 euros)

