EU delivers additional assistance following explosion in Lebanon

A second EU Humanitarian Air bridge flight landed in Beirut, Lebanon, yesterday. The aircraft delivered 12 tonnes of essential humanitarian supplies and medical equipment, including a mobile hospital and face masks. The transportation cost of the flight was fully covered by the EU. The cargo was provided by the Spanish authorities, the Philips Foundation and the University of Antwerp.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The EU continues to support Lebanon with the most needed assistance. We delivered 29 tonnes of essential supplies since the explosion, as well as over EUR 64 million in emergency funding. My gratitude goes to all European countries and our partners on the ground who have shown their solidarity with Lebanon at this difficult time by offering crucial support.”

The material delivered yesterday will help the most vulnerable with medical needs following the explosion at the Beirut port and the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said. The first Humanitarian Air Bridge was organised by the EU on August 13, nearly two weeks after the explosion in Beirut.

