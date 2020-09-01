Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Comuniq.EU, European Commission, Lebanon

EU delivers additional assistance following explosion in Lebanon

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A second EU Humanitarian Air bridge flight landed in Beirut, Lebanon, yesterday. The aircraft delivered 12 tonnes of essential humanitarian supplies and medical equipment, including a mobile hospital and face masks. The transportation cost of the flight was fully covered by the EU. The cargo was provided by the Spanish authorities, the Philips Foundation and the University of Antwerp.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The EU continues to support Lebanon with the most needed assistance. We delivered 29 tonnes of essential supplies since the explosion, as well as over EUR 64 million in emergency funding. My gratitude goes to all European countries and our partners on the ground who have shown their solidarity with Lebanon at this difficult time by offering crucial support.”

The material delivered yesterday will help the most vulnerable with medical needs following the explosion at the Beirut port and the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said. The first Humanitarian Air Bridge was organised by the EU on August 13, nearly two weeks after the explosion in Beirut.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: