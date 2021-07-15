UPDATED: EU executive expected to take legal steps against Poland, Hungary over LGBT rights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union executive will announce a fresh legal case against Hungary on Thursday over LGBT discrimination and also take steps over regions in Poland which have declared themselves “LGBT-free zones”, an official told Reuters.

Hungary has not been notified of the start of a European Union infringement procedure over its recently passed child protection law, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday in a reaction to the report.

Hungary has come under fire in Brussels over the new law, which critics say stigmatizes the LGBT community.

Gergely Gulyas also said EU criticism of the law was politically motivated.