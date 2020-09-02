EU foreign policy chief in Libya to insist on peace talks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The EU’s High Representative Josep Borrell was in Libya yesterday to resume political dialogue in an effort to end conflict in the country.

He met with the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Faiez Serraj and with the President of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh in Al Qubah in eastern Libya.

Libya remained a priority for the EU, Borrell said, adding that the EU would continue to seek an inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political resolution. The EU wanted Libya to retain its territorial integrity, sovereignty and national unity.

Borell’s visit took place jus two week after President Serraj and Speaker Saleh reached an agreement for a ceasefire. The two parties also agreed on the reigniting talks that would gradually lead to reforms and an election. Discussions on the return of foreign fighters are also due to take place in during the next 5+5 meeting.

Borrell welcomed this agreement and insisted it should be carried out immediately. His Libyan counterparts said that they will work in this direction and implement these principles in line with the UN-led Berlin process. This process, Borrell said, was the only international framework that would realistically allow for a political dialogue that would end the Libyan conflict. Discussions focused on the required mediation efforts and de-escalation measures, including the enforcement of the UN arms embargo and EU operation Irini’s role in its implementation.

They also discussed migration and public demonstrations during their meeting.

In Tripoli, Josep Borrell also met with the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation, Mustafa Sanalla to discuss the worrying situation of the oil blockade that urgently requires joint international resolve to prevent a collapse of Libya’s oil sector, which is crucial for Libya’s economy and the prosperity of its people.

During his talks in Al Qubah with Speaker Saleh, the High Representative got additional updates about the situation in eastern Libya and spoke about related prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Libyan conflict.

