EU funds Parliamentary Secretary discusses recovery funds during EU meeting

Parliamentary Secretary for European funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi discussed how the EU’s recovery instruments will be used during a video conference for ministers responsible for the cohesion policy.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union provided additional instruments to regenerate the European economy as whole, ensuring no country is left behind. Amongst these instruments there are the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and the REACT-EU.

The cohesion policy has been instrumental in enabling economic, social and environmental development across Member States. Malta has negotiated a total of €2.25 billion package in EU funds for the next programming period.

During the video conference, Zrinzo Azzopardi discussed how these recovery instruments will be utilised to ensure that current and upcoming challenges are addressed.

The Parliamentary Secretary stated that it remains necessary that the cohesion and structural policy continues to play its part in meeting the challenges that the Union is called to face in the next financial framework.

