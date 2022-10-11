EU highlights Malta’s efforts to ensure digital inclusion at height of pandemic

Reading Time: 2 minutes

European countries took a proactive approach to addressing youth mental health challenges during the pandemic . One of the most common measures taken was the reinforcement of psychological support in schools, both by increasing the number of psychologists and counsellors available to students as well as training school staff to recognise and address signs of mental distress.

Malta took several active measures in this regard, particularly in the educational sector, where digital inclusion was prioritised. With the social restrictions associated with the pandemic forcing students to follow classes remotely, authorities provided free laptops and fast internet access to students who could not afford them. In parallel, those who risked falling behind were provided with online support, in the form of e-courses to be followed at home.

Among the best practices outlined in the EU report, the European Commission highlighted a project by the National Youth Agency of Malta, Stories from young people during coronavirus, which sought to give young people a voice during the pandemic. The project involved the creation of a platform on which young people could recount their experiences of living through the COVID-19 pandemic. Their stories highlighted the difficulties encountered and the resilience demonstrated to overcome them, provided information on available resources and, in doing so, served as inspiration for others to cope with similar challenges.



Alongside the efforts of Member States such as Malta, the European Commission designated 2022 as the European Year of Youth in recognition of the sacrifices youth have made during the COVID-19 pandemic. A May 2022 Flash Eurobarometer survey shows young people in 16 of the 27 Member States consider improving youth mental and physical health and wellbeing the (shared) most important priority for the European Year of Youth.

As the future leaders of Europe, the European Commission encourages young people to contribute to shaping the EU. Through a dedicated Voice Platform, the European Commission listens to young people and asks them to share their views, concerns and ideas. Of all voices recorded under the “Health, well-being and sport” category, one third of young people are using the platform to call for an increase in awareness for mental health and affordable access to mental health professionals.

