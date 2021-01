Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission is imposing a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of certain hot-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel originating in Turkey, the EU official journal said on Thursday.

The duty ranged between 4.8% and 7.6%, it said. The Turkish companies affected by the move included Erdemir, Isdemir, Colakoglu Metalurji and Habas, according to the text in the journal.

Main Photo: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

