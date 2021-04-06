EU institutions experienced hack attempt in March- spokesman

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) – The European Commission and other EU institutions were the target of a cyber attack last month, but there has been no evidence so far of any major information breach, a Commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The European Commission and other EU institutions, bodies or agencies have experienced an IT security incident in their IT infrastructure. Forensic analysis is in its initial phase; at this stage, it is too early to provide any conclusive information,” the Commission spokesman said.

He said the EU executive arm had set up a 24/7 monitoring service and was actively taking mitigating measures.

“Thus far, no major information breach was detected,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

