EU “on good track” to adopt new Russia sanctions for war anniversary – sources

Reading Time: 3 minutes

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) – European Union countries were “on good track” to adopt new sanctions against Russia in time for the Feb. 24 one-year anniversary of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources in the bloc’s hub Brussels on Thursday.

The sources spoke under the condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of talks among representatives of the 27 EU countries in Brussels on Wednesday about the proposed new sanctions estimated to be worth some 11 billion euros ($11.8 bln) in trade flows.

“The package should be concluded well in time for Feb. 24th, it’s on good track, there are no major sticking points,” said one EU diplomat who is familiar with the discussions.

Another said the talks were “overall relatively positive” with some technical questions raised to be worked on at technical level now before another meeting of the ambassadors on the proposed punitive measures, possibly next Tuesday.

Provide Ukraine with military aid for as long as necessary, MEPs say

MEPs call for serious consideration to be given to delivering fighter jets, helicopters, appropriate missile systems and a substantial increase in munitions to Ukraine.

In a resolution marking one year of Russia’s war against Ukraine, MEPs strongly condemn Moscow’s aggression and reiterate their unwavering solidarity with the people and leadership of Ukraine.

They reaffirm their support for providing military assistance to Ukraine for as long as is necessary and call for serious consideration to be given to delivering Western fighter jets and helicopters, appropriate missile systems and substantial increases in munitions delivery to Kyiv. Ukraine must not only be able to defend itself, but also to regain full control of its entire internationally recognised territory.

More sanctions and confiscation of Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

The resolution calls on EU member states to adopt their tenth sanctions package against Russia and its allies by the end of February and to substantially broaden its scope. It also urges the EU, the member states and their allies to make the sanctions already in place more effective, and to take urgent steps to block any attempt to circumvent these restrictive measures.

Looking ahead, MEPs demand that the legal regime – which allows for Russian assets frozen by the EU to be confiscated – be completed. These assets should then be used to reconstruct the country and to compensate the victims of the war. They also underline that, once the war ends, Russia will have to be subject to severe reparations to contribute substantially to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

It was adopted by 444 votes in favour, 26 against with 37 abstentions.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first