The European Union will ensure that coronavirus vaccines produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay in Europe until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.

Breton said the EU had a “problem” with AstraZeneca, which has had to drastically cut back deliveries due to production holdups. All other suppliers are doing well, he said.

Main Photo: A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine . EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

