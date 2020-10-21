EU ready to approve new measures for economies if necessary – Dombrovskis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union will be ready to approve new measures to support its member states should the economies suffer further after a new surge in COVID-19 cases, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

“We will certainly keep monitoring the situation closely and we are ready to react with new proposals, if necessary,” Dombrovskis told Italian daily La Stampa when asked whether there would be a new Recovery Fund.

Dombrovskis added that a new wave of coronavirus infections would “certainly have an effect” on the Commission’s upcoming autumn economic forecasts.

