EU ready to approve new measures for economies if necessary – Dombrovskis

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The European Union will be ready to approve new measures to support its member states should the economies suffer further after a new surge in COVID-19 cases, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.
“We will certainly keep monitoring the situation closely and we are ready to react with new proposals, if necessary,” Dombrovskis told Italian daily La Stampa when asked whether there would be a new Recovery Fund.
Dombrovskis added that a new wave of coronavirus infections would “certainly have an effect” on the Commission’s upcoming autumn economic forecasts.
21st October 2020
Rapid outbound COVID-19 testing for passengers has been launched at London’s Heathrow Airport, designed to return results in an hour, in an effort to re-open restricted routes and boost traffic for airlines.
The tests were launched on Tuesday in conjunction with the airport, IAG's British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Cathay Pacific, initially for flights to Hong Kong, where incoming passengers...
21st October 2020
Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation programme is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications.
Authorities said there was no reason to believe the deaths were linked to the vaccine but an investigation, including post mortems, was underway.
"It ma...
21st October 2020
Updated 0900 - Newspaper Review
The Times speaks to economist Stephanie Fabri who said that the infringement procedures by the European Commission against Malta’s golden passport programme exposes the overreliance of the economy’s finances on the scheme.
In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in his first speech in parliament on Tuesday. Grech expressed concern about the rising n...
21st October 2020
The European Union will be ready to approve new measures to support its member states should the economies suffer further after a new surge in COVID-19 cases, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.
"We will certainly keep monitoring the situation closely and we are ready to react with new proposals, if necessary," Dombrovskis told Italian daily La Stampa when asked whether th...
21st October 2020
US President Donald Trump has admitted he has a Chinese bank account, according to a report by the New York Times.
The account is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management and paid local taxes between 2013 and 2015.
It was set up "to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia", according to a Trump spokesman.
Mr Trump has been critical of US firms doing business in China and...
21st October 2020
Oil prices eased on Wednesday after a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked concerns about a global supply glut even as a spike in global COVID-19 cases fuelled fears of slower recovery in fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for December delivery were at $42.93 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.5%, as of 0332 GMT, while December U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 20 ...
21st October 2020
A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home.
The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin, extended its 11-foot (3.35 m) robotic arm toward a flat patch of gravel near Bennu’s north pole and plucked the sample of rocks, the space agency’s first h...
21st October 2020
1520 - Ferdinand Magellan and his fleet reach Cape Virgenes and become the first Europeans to sail into the Pacific Ocean
1805 - Battle of Trafalgar: British Admiral Horatio Nelson defeats combined French and Spanish fleet. Nelson shot and killed during battle.
1854 - Florence Nightingale with a staff of 38 nurses is sent to the Crimean War
1944 - World War II: US troops capture Aachen, ...
21st October 2020
Gold prices rose on Wednesday as optimism that U.S. lawmakers could reach agreement on a pre-election coronavirus relief package pressured the dollar and bolstered the precious metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold gained 0.6% to $1,917.76 per ounce by 0323 GMT, having earlier hit a one-week high. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,922.80.
The White House and Democrats in the U....
21st October 2020
The U.S. sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.
The Justice Department lawsuit could lead to the break-up of an iconic company that has become all but synonymous with the internet and assumed a central role in the day-to-day lives of billions of pe...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related