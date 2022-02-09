EU refers Malta, Poland, Spain, Sweden, UK to EU court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Wednesday it was referring Malta, Poland, Spain, Sweden and former EU member Britain to the European Court of Justice related to different infringements of EU law.

The British case refers to a British court ruling that Romania should compensate investors. For Malta and Poland, the issue is waste water treatment, for Spain a failure to transpose EU law on radiation protection and for Sweden, its failure to transpose EU rules on firearms.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)