EU signs eighth COVID-19 vaccine deal with France’s Valneva

Nov 10 (Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday agreed to buy up to 60 million doses of French biotech company Valneva’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, the eight such deal by the executive body as it speeds up its fight against rising infections.

All EU member states will be able to secure nearly 27 million doses of the vaccine in 2022, and 33 million more doses in 2023. The contract includes the possibility to adapt the Valneva vaccine to new coronavirus variants, the EC said in a statement https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_21_5784.

Separately, Valneva said it expects to supply the vaccine from April 2022 if the European Medicines Agency approves it.

