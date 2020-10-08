Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
EU signs joint procurement contract for remdesivir supply

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission said on Thursday it had signed a contract with U.S. drugmaker Gilead for the supply of up to 500,000 treatment courses for remdesivir, sharply increasing the supply of the COVID-19 treatment in Europe.

The Commission, which has overseen joint purchases of vaccines in the European Union, said there were 37 signatories to the agreement, including all EU countries, six Balkan candidate and potential EU members, Britain and the other European Economic Area countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
