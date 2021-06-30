EU to establish new asylum agency

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament and European Council on Tuesday agreed to establish the European Union Agency of Asylum, which will upgrade and replace the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

The new agency is intended to make the 27-member bloc’s processing of asylum applications more efficient. It will upgrade the EASO’s number of staff, with the agency also being provided with more funding to deal with the applications.

The agency will manage a pool of 500 experts who could be dispatched to member states facing a large influx of migrants. These experts could include interpeters and case handlers, among others.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the agreement.

