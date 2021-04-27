EU weekly agenda

Reading Time: < 1 minute

See the latest on the European Union’s agenda for the week 27 April-30 April:

Tuesday 27 April: Informal video conference of Agricultural ministers: The German delegation will inform ministers about the labelling of foodstuffs which contain eggs. The delegation will share their views on the possibility of labelling the method of raising laying hens also when eggs are used as an ingredient in processed foods.

Wednesday 28 April: During the European Parliament plenary session, MEPs will discuss and vote on the Commission’s proposal for a Digital Green Certificate, which is planned to document information on a person’s vaccination status, COVID-19 test results or recovery status.

Thursday 29 April: Webinar on fueling productivity and business dynamism after COVID-19

Friday 30 April: End of EU knowledge valorisation week, which will connect policymakers and stakeholders from across Europe and nudge dialogue and knowledge sharing.

