EU well advanced to have strong deterrent measures against Russia

The European Commission has very much advanced its work to have strong deterrent measures ready if Russia continues its threatening actions against Ukraine, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The work is very well advanced in order to have in place strong deterrent and also robust measures prepared in case the dialogue does not succeed, that Russia does not de-escalate.” the spokesperson said during a press conference.

“In case Russia embarks on future violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty territorial integrity… We will be reacting very strong and there will be strong political consequences and massive economic costs inflicted on the aggressor,” he said.

In Brussels, the message was clear. It’s “all about European unity and transatlantic unity,” Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said. “There was a huge display of unity amongst Europeans but also Europeans together with the Americans,” his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra added.

via Reuters. Politico