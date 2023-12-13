Euro zone industry output falls by more than expected in October

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production declined by more than expected in October, with the sharpest drop for capital goods such as machinery, reinforcing survey indications that the single-currency area is in a recession.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.7% month-on-month in October for a 6.6% year-on-year drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected declines of 0.3% in the month and 4.6% from a year earlier.

The month-on-month fall was chiefly the result of a 1.4% decline of output of capital goods, as well as 0.6% falls for intermediate and non-durable consumer goods, such as food and clothing.

Production of energy was up 1.1% and of durable consumers goods by 0.2%.

Irish industrial output fell by the most, down 7.0%, while that of Greece was 6.0% higher than in September.

The euro zone economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter and expectations are that it will decline again at the end of 2023, confirming a recession. Surveys of purchasing managers have pointed to declines in business activity in October and November.

Industrial production – monthly variation

% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23 Aug-23 Sep-23 Oct-23 Euro area Total industry 0.1 -0.1 -1.3 0.6 -1.0 -0.7 Intermediate goods 0.4 -1.0 0.1 -0.3 -0.4 -0.6 Energy -2.2 0.5 1.2 -0.2 -1.5 1.1 Capital goods 0.7 -0.1 -3.1 0.4 0.3 -1.4 Durable consumer goods -1.1 -0.6 -1.4 0.9 -1.8 0.2 Non-durable consumer goods 1.0 -1.3 0.6 0.1 -1.1 -0.6 EU Total industry 0.1 -0.1 -1.2 0.6 -0.8 -0.5 Intermediate goods 0.3 -1.0 0.0 0.0 -0.3 -0.7 Energy -2.6 0.3 0.9 0.3 -1.6 2.2 Capital goods 0.8 -0.3 -2.7 0.1 0.2 -0.9 Durable consumer goods -1.1 -0.7 -1.3 1.0 -2.0 0.3 Non-durable consumer goods 1.1 -0.5 -0.6 0.3 -0.7 -0.5

Industrial production – annual variation

% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23 Aug-23 Sep-23 Oct-23 Euro area Total industry -2.4 -1.1 -2.2 -5.3 -6.8 -6.6 Intermediate goods -5.5 -6.3 -5.1 -5.2 -4.7 -4.1 Energy -6.7 -7.3 -6.0 -5.8 -6.0 -0.5 Capital goods 2.7 4.9 0.7 -7.0 -9.4 -9.7 Durable consumer goods -6.6 -6.3 -6.9 -8.6 -7.7 -6.2 Non-durable consumer goods -3.0 -0.1 -0.8 -2.1 -5.8 -7.8 EU Total industry -2.0 -1.1 -2.4 -4.5 -6.1 -5.5 Intermediate goods -6.2 -6.7 -5.6 -5.5 -5.1 -4.4 Energy -8.0 -8.7 -7.7 -6.0 -5.9 0.3 Capital goods 3.6 5.2 1.1 -5.4 -8.2 -8.0 Durable consumer goods -7.6 -7.4 -7.6 -8.4 -8.5 -7.0 Non-durable consumer goods -0.6 2.1 0.2 -0.5 -3.5 -5.2

