Euro zone industry output falls by more than expected in October

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production declined by more than expected in October, with the sharpest drop for capital goods such as machinery, reinforcing survey indications that the single-currency area is in a recession.
The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.7% month-on-month in October for a 6.6% year-on-year drop.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected declines of 0.3% in the month and 4.6% from a year earlier.
The month-on-month fall was chiefly the result of a 1.4% decline of output of capital goods, as well as 0.6% falls for intermediate and non-durable consumer goods, such as food and clothing.
Production of energy was up 1.1% and of durable consumers goods by 0.2%.
Irish industrial output fell by the most, down 7.0%, while that of Greece was 6.0% higher than in September.
The euro zone economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter and expectations are that it will decline again at the end of 2023, confirming a recession. Surveys of purchasing managers have pointed to declines in business activity in October and November.
Industrial production – monthly variation
% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)
|May-23
|Jun-23
|Jul-23
|Aug-23
|Sep-23
|Oct-23
|Euro area
|Total industry
|0.1
|-0.1
|-1.3
|0.6
|-1.0
|-0.7
|Intermediate goods
|0.4
|-1.0
|0.1
|-0.3
|-0.4
|-0.6
|Energy
|-2.2
|0.5
|1.2
|-0.2
|-1.5
|1.1
|Capital goods
|0.7
|-0.1
|-3.1
|0.4
|0.3
|-1.4
|Durable consumer goods
|-1.1
|-0.6
|-1.4
|0.9
|-1.8
|0.2
|Non-durable consumer goods
|1.0
|-1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|-1.1
|-0.6
|EU
|Total industry
|0.1
|-0.1
|-1.2
|0.6
|-0.8
|-0.5
|Intermediate goods
|0.3
|-1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|-0.3
|-0.7
|Energy
|-2.6
|0.3
|0.9
|0.3
|-1.6
|2.2
|Capital goods
|0.8
|-0.3
|-2.7
|0.1
|0.2
|-0.9
|Durable consumer goods
|-1.1
|-0.7
|-1.3
|1.0
|-2.0
|0.3
|Non-durable consumer goods
|1.1
|-0.5
|-0.6
|0.3
|-0.7
|-0.5
Industrial production – annual variation
% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)
|May-23
|Jun-23
|Jul-23
|Aug-23
|Sep-23
|Oct-23
|Euro area
|Total industry
|-2.4
|-1.1
|-2.2
|-5.3
|-6.8
|-6.6
|Intermediate goods
|-5.5
|-6.3
|-5.1
|-5.2
|-4.7
|-4.1
|Energy
|-6.7
|-7.3
|-6.0
|-5.8
|-6.0
|-0.5
|Capital goods
|2.7
|4.9
|0.7
|-7.0
|-9.4
|-9.7
|Durable consumer goods
|-6.6
|-6.3
|-6.9
|-8.6
|-7.7
|-6.2
|Non-durable consumer goods
|-3.0
|-0.1
|-0.8
|-2.1
|-5.8
|-7.8
|EU
|Total industry
|-2.0
|-1.1
|-2.4
|-4.5
|-6.1
|-5.5
|Intermediate goods
|-6.2
|-6.7
|-5.6
|-5.5
|-5.1
|-4.4
|Energy
|-8.0
|-8.7
|-7.7
|-6.0
|-5.9
|0.3
|Capital goods
|3.6
|5.2
|1.1
|-5.4
|-8.2
|-8.0
|Durable consumer goods
|-7.6
|-7.4
|-7.6
|-8.4
|-8.5
|-7.0
|Non-durable consumer goods
|-0.6
|2.1
|0.2
|-0.5
|-3.5
|-5.2
