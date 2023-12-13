Business

Euro zone industry output falls by more than expected in October

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production declined by more than expected in October, with the sharpest drop for capital goods such as machinery, reinforcing survey indications that the single-currency area is in a recession.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.7% month-on-month in October for a 6.6% year-on-year drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected declines of 0.3% in the month and 4.6% from a year earlier.

The month-on-month fall was chiefly the result of a 1.4% decline of output of capital goods, as well as 0.6% falls for intermediate and non-durable consumer goods, such as food and clothing.

Production of energy was up 1.1% and of durable consumers goods by 0.2%.

Irish industrial output fell by the most, down 7.0%, while that of Greece was 6.0% higher than in September.

The euro zone economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter and expectations are that it will decline again at the end of 2023, confirming a recession. Surveys of purchasing managers have pointed to declines in business activity in October and November.

Industrial production – monthly variation

% change compared with previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

May-23Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23
Euro area
Total industry0.1-0.1-1.30.6-1.0-0.7
Intermediate goods0.4-1.00.1-0.3-0.4-0.6
Energy-2.20.51.2-0.2-1.51.1
Capital goods0.7-0.1-3.10.40.3-1.4
Durable consumer goods-1.1-0.6-1.40.9-1.80.2
Non-durable consumer goods1.0-1.30.60.1-1.1-0.6
EU
Total industry0.1-0.1-1.20.6-0.8-0.5
Intermediate goods0.3-1.00.00.0-0.3-0.7
Energy-2.60.30.90.3-1.62.2
Capital goods0.8-0.3-2.70.10.2-0.9
Durable consumer goods-1.1-0.7-1.31.0-2.00.3
Non-durable consumer goods1.1-0.5-0.60.3-0.7-0.5

Industrial production – annual variation

% change compared with same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

May-23Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23
Euro area
Total industry-2.4-1.1-2.2-5.3-6.8-6.6
Intermediate goods-5.5-6.3-5.1-5.2-4.7-4.1
Energy-6.7-7.3-6.0-5.8-6.0-0.5
Capital goods2.74.90.7-7.0-9.4-9.7
Durable consumer goods-6.6-6.3-6.9-8.6-7.7-6.2
Non-durable consumer goods-3.0-0.1-0.8-2.1-5.8-7.8
EU
Total industry-2.0-1.1-2.4-4.5-6.1-5.5
Intermediate goods-6.2-6.7-5.6-5.5-5.1-4.4
Energy-8.0-8.7-7.7-6.0-5.90.3
Capital goods3.65.21.1-5.4-8.2-8.0
Durable consumer goods-7.6-7.4-7.6-8.4-8.5-7.0
Non-durable consumer goods-0.62.10.2-0.5-3.5-5.2

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

