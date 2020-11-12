Euro zone industry output unexpectedly slips in September

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Euro zone industrial production unexpectedly declined in September, driven chiefly by a sharp fall in the output of durable consumer goods, sounding a negative note to a quarter that had begun strongly.
The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday that industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.4% month-on-month in September for a 6.8% year-on-year decline.
That compared with the average expectations in a Reuters poll of economists of respectively a 0.7% increase and a drop of 5.8%.
It also marked the fourth consecutive month of declining production growth from 12.5% in May to 5.3% in July, 0.6% in August and now a slip in September.
Output of durable consumer goods, such as televisions and washing machines, has been the strongest component of the previous months’ growth, but fell back 5.3% in September. Energy production was also down, by 1.0% in the month.
All other components rose, notably of non-durable consumer goods, such as clothes, by 2.1%.
The steepest monthly declines were in Italy, Ireland and Portugal at respectively 5.6%, 4.7% and 3.8%. Many countries, such as the euro zone’s largest economies Germany and France, recorded increases.
Year-on-year, the only euro zone country with higher production was Portugal. The sharpest fall, of 13.6%, was in Ireland, followed by Germany, the Netherlands and France, with declines of greater than 6%.