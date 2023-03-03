Euro zone January PPI falls 2.8% m/m

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 3 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on producer price growth in the euro zone in January.

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market

% change compared with previous month

Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Jan 23 Euro area Total industry 5.1 1.6 -3.0 -0.9 1.1 -2.8 Total industry excluding energy 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 1.1 Intermediate goods 0.1 0.1 0.2 -0.4 -0.5 0.8 Energy 11.9 3.1 -7.4 -2.3 2.4 -9.4 Capital goods 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.2 Durable consumer goods 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 1.6 Non-durable consumer goods 0.8 0.9 1.2 0.6 0.5 1.5 EU Total industry 4.9 1.4 -2.6 -0.9 1.2 -2.2 Total industry excluding energy 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 -0.1 1.1 Intermediate goods 0.1 0.1 0.3 -0.5 -0.5 0.8 Energy 11.9 2.5 -7.0 -2.0 2.9 -7.9 Capital goods 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.2 Durable consumer goods 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.4 1.5 Non-durable consumer goods 0.9 1.0 1.3 0.6 0.5 1.4

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market

% change compared with same month of the previous year

Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Jan 23 Euro area Total industry 43.4 41.8 30.4 27.0 24.5* 15.0 Total industry excluding energy 14.6 14.4 14.0 13.1 12.4 11.1 Intermediate goods 20.0 19.0 17.4 15.2 13.7 11.3 Energy 117.2 107.9 64.9 55.5 48.5 20.5 Capital goods 7.8 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.3 Durable consumer goods 9.8 9.8 9.9 9.5 9.7 9.0 Non-durable consumer goods 14.4 15.2 16.0 16.1 15.7 15.4 EU Total industry 43.2 41.4 31.1 27.4 25.2 16.4 Total industry excluding energy 15.2 15.0 14.5 13.6 12.8 11.7 Intermediate goods 20.1 19.1 17.7 15.5 14.0 11.8 Energy 115.8 105.2 66.2 55.8 49.6 24.2 Capital goods 8.1 7.9 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.5 Durable consumer goods 10.3 10.1 10.2 9.7 9.9 9.3 Non-durable consumer goods 15.6 16.4 17.2 17.2 16.8 16.4

*The annual percentage increase remained unchanged at +24.6% in the euro area (EA19)

