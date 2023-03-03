Euro zone January PPI falls 2.8% m/m

March 3 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on producer price growth in the euro zone in January.
Industrial producer prices on the domestic market
% change compared with previous month
|Aug 22
|Sep 22
|Oct 22
|Nov 22
|Dec 22
|Jan 23
|Euro area
|Total industry
|5.1
|1.6
|-3.0
|-0.9
|1.1
|-2.8
|Total industry excluding energy
|0.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|1.1
|Intermediate goods
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|-0.4
|-0.5
|0.8
|Energy
|11.9
|3.1
|-7.4
|-2.3
|2.4
|-9.4
|Capital goods
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|1.2
|Durable consumer goods
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.4
|1.6
|Non-durable consumer goods
|0.8
|0.9
|1.2
|0.6
|0.5
|1.5
|EU
|Total industry
|4.9
|1.4
|-2.6
|-0.9
|1.2
|-2.2
|Total industry excluding energy
|0.4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|-0.1
|1.1
|Intermediate goods
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|-0.5
|-0.5
|0.8
|Energy
|11.9
|2.5
|-7.0
|-2.0
|2.9
|-7.9
|Capital goods
|0.3
|0.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|1.2
|Durable consumer goods
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.4
|1.5
|Non-durable consumer goods
|0.9
|1.0
|1.3
|0.6
|0.5
|1.4
Industrial producer prices on the domestic market
% change compared with same month of the previous year
|Aug 22
|Sep 22
|Oct 22
|Nov 22
|Dec 22
|Jan 23
|Euro area
|Total industry
|43.4
|41.8
|30.4
|27.0
|24.5*
|15.0
|Total industry excluding energy
|14.6
|14.4
|14.0
|13.1
|12.4
|11.1
|Intermediate goods
|20.0
|19.0
|17.4
|15.2
|13.7
|11.3
|Energy
|117.2
|107.9
|64.9
|55.5
|48.5
|20.5
|Capital goods
|7.8
|7.6
|7.6
|7.6
|7.5
|7.3
|Durable consumer goods
|9.8
|9.8
|9.9
|9.5
|9.7
|9.0
|Non-durable consumer goods
|14.4
|15.2
|16.0
|16.1
|15.7
|15.4
|EU
|Total industry
|43.2
|41.4
|31.1
|27.4
|25.2
|16.4
|Total industry excluding energy
|15.2
|15.0
|14.5
|13.6
|12.8
|11.7
|Intermediate goods
|20.1
|19.1
|17.7
|15.5
|14.0
|11.8
|Energy
|115.8
|105.2
|66.2
|55.8
|49.6
|24.2
|Capital goods
|8.1
|7.9
|7.7
|7.7
|7.7
|7.5
|Durable consumer goods
|10.3
|10.1
|10.2
|9.7
|9.9
|9.3
|Non-durable consumer goods
|15.6
|16.4
|17.2
|17.2
|16.8
|16.4
*The annual percentage increase remained unchanged at +24.6% in the euro area (EA19)
For Eurostat release, click on: