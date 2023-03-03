Comuniq.EU

Euro zone January PPI falls 2.8% m/m

March 3 (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on producer price growth in the euro zone in January.

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market

% change compared with previous month

Aug 22Sep 22Oct 22Nov 22Dec 22Jan 23
Euro area
Total industry5.11.6-3.0-0.91.1-2.8
Total industry excluding energy0.30.40.50.10.01.1
Intermediate goods0.10.10.2-0.4-0.50.8
Energy11.93.1-7.4-2.32.4-9.4
Capital goods0.40.40.40.30.31.2
Durable consumer goods0.30.30.70.20.41.6
Non-durable consumer goods0.80.91.20.60.51.5
EU
Total industry4.91.4-2.6-0.91.2-2.2
Total industry excluding energy0.40.50.50.1-0.11.1
Intermediate goods0.10.10.3-0.5-0.50.8
Energy11.92.5-7.0-2.02.9-7.9
Capital goods0.30.40.40.30.31.2
Durable consumer goods0.40.40.60.20.41.5
Non-durable consumer goods0.91.01.30.60.51.4

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market

% change compared with same month of the previous year

Aug 22Sep 22Oct 22Nov 22Dec 22Jan 23
Euro area
Total industry43.441.830.427.024.5*15.0
Total industry excluding energy14.614.414.013.112.411.1
Intermediate goods20.019.017.415.213.711.3
Energy117.2107.964.955.548.520.5
Capital goods7.87.67.67.67.57.3
Durable consumer goods9.89.89.99.59.79.0
Non-durable consumer goods14.415.216.016.115.715.4
EU
Total industry43.241.431.127.425.216.4
Total industry excluding energy15.215.014.513.612.811.7
Intermediate goods20.119.117.715.514.011.8
Energy115.8105.266.255.849.624.2
Capital goods8.17.97.77.77.77.5
Durable consumer goods10.310.110.29.79.99.3
Non-durable consumer goods15.616.417.217.216.816.4

*The annual percentage increase remained unchanged at +24.6% in the euro area (EA19)

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

