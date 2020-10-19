Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Eurofins gets U.S. ‘EUA’ approval for home-based COVID-19 Test

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Laboratory testing and diagnostics company Eurofins said its new at-home COVID nasal testing product had received ‘Emergency Use Approval’ (EUA) status from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulatory body.

Eurofins said the EUA authorised self-collection kit gives consumers a convenient and quick option to test from the comfort of their home, with results reviewed by a licensed physician and provided via email within 24 hours of sample receipt.

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.
