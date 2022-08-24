European astronaut will walk on the Moon by the end of the decade, says ESA director

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A European will walk on the Moon by the end of the decade, the head of the European Space Agency (Esa) has vowed.

So far, only Americans have ever set foot on the surface, but Josef Aschbacher, the Esa director general, said European astronauts would be part of the Artemis mission, which aims to put humans back on the Moon by 2025.

The first test-launch of Orion, the Artemis spacecraft, is due to take place from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Monday. Like the early Apollo missions, it will be uncrewed.

Artemis, a joint venture between Esa and Nasa, will be the first to take humans back to the Moon in more than 50 years.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the launch, Mr Aschbacher said: “As you can imagine, it will be quite a privilege or a competition to be the first astronaut on Artemis and the Moon surface

“What I am asking Nasa, and what Europe wishes, is to have a European there before the end of this decade. We have made ourselves very clear.”

Esa is providing the European Service Module, a crucial part of the Orion spacecraft that provides the propulsion and navigation systems needed to get to the Moon as well as electricity, heat, water and oxygen for the crew.

It has been guaranteed three seats on the Artemis missions, but no astronauts have yet been selected to land on the Moon.

Nasa has stipulated that the first landing mission will include a woman and a person of colour, and said those selected would be veterans who have already been to space.

The first crewed Artemis mission, due to launch next year, will have three Americans and one Canadian on board and will orbit the Moon.

Artemis III is likely to put two Americans on the surface and possibly of a European, but it is likely that the European would remain on board in orbit, similar to Michael Collins in the original Moon landing.

