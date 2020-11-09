European banks, airlines surge after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Shares in European banks and in the travel and leisure industries surged about 10% on Monday after Pfizer announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, which prompted a major rally across the continent’s bourses.
Europe’s banking index made its biggest jump since the European sovereign debt crisis in 2011 and gained 10.9%.
European airlines, hard hit by the social restructions induced by the pandemic, made high double-digit gains, such as BA owner IAG, rising close to 40%.
Earlier, Britain’s transport minister Grant Shapps told an online airport industry conference that Britain was making “good progress” with a plan to allow COVID-19 tests to shorten a 14-day quarantine period for those returning from abroad, a change that could help fuel a recover in travel.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which was already rising after Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, jumped 4.5%.