European Commission approves Italian state aid to support STMicroelectronics

Oct 5 (Reuters) – The European Commission announced on Wednesday the approval of Italian state aid to support STMicroelectronics in the construction of a plant in the semiconductor value chain.

The Commission said it accepted a 292.5-million-euro ($291.68-million) Italian measure under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to support the company in building the plant.

Technology and semiconductor company STMicroelectronics said on Wednesday that its plans to build a site in Italy that will create around 700 new jobs.

($1=1.0028 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

